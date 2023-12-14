Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.