musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.72

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.72 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 429035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on musicMagpie
musicMagpie Trading Up 18.1 %
About musicMagpie
musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than musicMagpie
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.