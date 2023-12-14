musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.72

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.72 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 429035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.25 and a beta of 2.83.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

