National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 887,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 357,994 shares.The stock last traded at $66.80 and had previously closed at $67.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

