National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:NGG opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.