National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.50%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

