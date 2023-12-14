Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.01 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.