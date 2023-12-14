Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

