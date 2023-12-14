Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $146.74 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $146.74 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,906.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00171071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.05 or 0.00545495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00392019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00115355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,814,446,285 coins and its circulating supply is 43,138,880,405 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

