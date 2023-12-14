NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.03.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

