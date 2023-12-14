Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

