NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.27

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1371828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 23,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,119 shares of company stock valued at $314,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.