NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 7th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up approximately 3.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

