Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUMV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.24. 26,283 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

