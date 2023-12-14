Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys $122,345,231.82 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

NYSE:OXY opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after buying an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

