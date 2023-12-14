Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.18.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OXY opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.