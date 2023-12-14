Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $1.35 on Monday. Ondas has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.72.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Ondas had a negative net margin of 615.30% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ondas news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,365.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,067,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,365.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 85,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,918.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,284,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,251.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 828,526 shares of company stock valued at $739,364. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ondas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ondas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ondas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ondas by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

