OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEW opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

