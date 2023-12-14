OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.57 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
