OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.57 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

