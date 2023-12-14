Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -208.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn ($0.95) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -151.6%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $430.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Orchid Island Capital

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 15,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,086.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 15,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,086.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 30,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $764,848.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORC

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.