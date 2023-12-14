Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 309.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $46,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 174.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 783.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 59,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

