Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 2,462 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $14,722.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,726.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 504 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $2,651.04.

Ouster Price Performance

OUST stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 540.74%. Analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth $6,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.