Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 3,726 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,726 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $22,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Darien Spencer sold 243 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $1,129.95.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $267.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.35. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 540.74% and a negative return on equity of 108.51%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ouster

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.