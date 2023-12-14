Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $147.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

OC stock opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.