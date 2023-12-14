Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.83.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $171.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average is $146.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

