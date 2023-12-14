Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CFO Dipak Golechha Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 178.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $316.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

