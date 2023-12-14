Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.25

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 136409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Several analysts have commented on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

