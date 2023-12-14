Park National Corp OH Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 19.8% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

