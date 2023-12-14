Park National Corp OH Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $642.59.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.40.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

