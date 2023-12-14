Park National Corp OH Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 374.2% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $163.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

