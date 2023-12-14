Park National Corp OH Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $29,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,474.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $478.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $480.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.55 and a 200-day moving average of $435.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

