Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,961 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,750,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 381,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,742,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $10,673,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

SLB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.