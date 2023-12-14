PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0384 on Exchanges

PegNet (PEG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and $492.02 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.03916431 USD and is down -11.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $519.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

