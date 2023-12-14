Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.00

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.28), with a volume of 2745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.30).

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £195.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.61.

About Pembroke VCT B

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

