Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.00

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.28), with a volume of 2745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.30).
Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £195.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.61.
About Pembroke VCT B
Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembroke VCT B
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.