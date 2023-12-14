Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.0 billion-$61.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.8 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.12.

PFE stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

