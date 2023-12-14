Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.65 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.12.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.