Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.