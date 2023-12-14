Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 4.7%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.65. 402,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 475,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $152,230. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

