Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,056,000 after buying an additional 452,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,671,000 after buying an additional 407,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.