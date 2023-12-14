PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $26.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00170820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008594 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002309 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

