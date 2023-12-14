Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,082 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $42,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.