Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.78. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

