Profit Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. FirstCash makes up 3.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of FirstCash worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820,880 shares in the company, valued at $670,833,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,820,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,833,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $115.10 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.