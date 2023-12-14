Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 42,374 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.