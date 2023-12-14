Profit Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Globus Medical makes up approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 576.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,524,000 after purchasing an additional 760,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $19,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of GMED opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

