Profit Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,446,000 after buying an additional 170,370 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $28.57 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

