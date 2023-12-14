Profit Investment Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

