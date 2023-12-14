Profit Investment Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

