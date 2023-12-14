Profit Investment Management LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

