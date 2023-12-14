Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

