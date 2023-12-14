Profit Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Globus Medical accounts for 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

